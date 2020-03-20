Menu
Australian and World former No.1 surfer, Mick Fanning gets some wave time in at Snapper Rocks after the WSL round 1 Corona Open Gold Coast was cancelled due to the Corona Virus.
Surfing

Mick Fanning killing it at Snapper Rocks

by Emily Toxward
20th Mar 2020 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING legend Mick Fanning was killing it at Snapper Rocks yesterday proving he's still got what it takes to compete, despite nudging 40 and sporting a knee brace.

The three-time world champion, who retired in 2018, torn his ACL while surfing in South Africa in August last year.

Earlier this week he posted a surfing video of himself on Instagram saying he was "hooting the s*** out of myself on this one hahahah feels bloody amazing to be back!"

Former world number one surfer Mick Fanning at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Scott Powick.
Obviously well on the way to a full recovery, Fanning appears to be enjoying the good life after Carlton and United Breweries bought Balter Brewing Co from him and partners including fellow pro surfer Joel Parkinson for an estimated $200 million late last year.

But Fanning's not the only legend carving it up at Snapper at the moment, with a host of world-class surfers making the most of the good swell after the World Surf League cancelled the Corona Open Gold Coast amid coronavirus fears.

