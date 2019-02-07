Menu
Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy to kill himself in July 2014. Picture: AP
Crime

Conviction for encouraging suicide upheld

by Staff writers
7th Feb 2019 8:04 AM

A US court has ruled that Michelle Carter, now 22, should serve her full 15-month sentence for coaxing her boyfriend to take his own life.

Carter was 17 when her boyfriend Conrad Roy, then 18, told her of his plans to commit suicide.

Roy was in his truck and texted Carter that he was having second thoughts but she insisted he "get back in" the truck.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months for involuntary manslaughter, a ruling that Massachusetts' highest court has upheld.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim's death by suicide. Her conviction of involuntary manslaughter as a youthful offender is not legally or constitutionally infirm. The judgment is therefore affirmed," the court ordered in a 33-page decision written by Justice Scott L. Kafker.

Carter Roy III. Picture: Supplied
Michelle Carter. Picture: AP
Carter also faces a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Roy's mother in Norfolk Superior Court.

That case is next scheduled to be heard March 6.

 

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call triple-0.

