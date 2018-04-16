Menu
Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Picture: Toby Zerna
Do you know who this bloke is?

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2018 5:31 AM

WHO IS Michael McCormack?

That was the question being asked at South Bank Parklands last week when The Courier-Mail approached people to find out whether they knew who the Deputy Prime Minister was.

Mr McCormack, who's also the Infrastructure and Transport Minister, took over from former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce after his affair with staffer Vikki Campion surfaced earlier this year.

Anthony Gray, Michael Hall, Sherry Whittaker, Eloise Binding and Justine Betts just weren’t sure who the Acting PM was.
He will be Acting PM from Monday when Malcolm Turnbull jets to Europe for a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

Mr Turnbull will then spend three days in Germany then visit Belgium before opening the Monash Centre on April 25.

Justine Betts, 30, said she didn't know who Mr McCormack was while Eloise Binding, 25, said she'd never heard of him. Anthony Gray, 32, also didn't know who the Acting Prime Minister was while Michael Hall, 68, said his name rang a bell.

Sherry Whittaker, 62, said she didn't know his name but recognised his face.

