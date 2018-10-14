Buble says he’s retiring from music

Michael Buble says he is retiring from music. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Michael Buble says he is retiring from music. Picture: Jonathan Ng

MICHAEL Buble his hinted he may retire from music, following his son's cancer diagnosis.

The Sun reports that the crooner, 43, pulled out of all his work commitments after getting the bad news about Noah, and says he no longer "has the stomach" for the industry.

Michael Buble and son Noah in 2015. Picture: Supplied

He told Daily Mail Weekend magazine: "I don't have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I'm retiring.

"I decided I'll never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I'd never use social media again, and I never have."

He added: "You just want to die. I don't even know how I was breathing."

Singer Michael was left devastated when his son was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma in October 2016.

Michael Buble and family Michael is sitting next to Noah. Picture: Supplied

He dropped everything to support his wife Luisana Lopilato and their boy, who was just three at the time.

After two years of fighting the cancer, Noah is finally getting better - and Michael returned to making music.

During an interview with Australia's The Today show, Michael previously opened up about Noah's battle with cancer.

He said: "It sucked and it still sucks, because what we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent and maybe as a human being.

"I'd much rather it'd have been me.

"I wished that many times, I wished that it happened to me."

Michael fought back tears as he said he and his wife struggled to "survive and breathe", adding: "More times than people could understand, some days we wished we didn't wake up.

"When we did, we felt the love of those people, we knew they were praying for us.

"We knew there was goodness out there - it gave us faith in humanity, to be really blunt.

"It was just massive."

Michael Buble has had a very successful career. Picture: Supplied

In February last year, Michael released a statement to confirm that Noah had progressed well following treatment.

He said that he and Luisana - who have two younger children - Elias, two, and 11-week-old Vida - were "very optimistic" about his future.

He shared at the time: "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission