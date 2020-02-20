Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MH370 The Untold Story: Watch the first episode

20th Feb 2020 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

In the years since the loss of MH370 and 239 lives, there have remained more questions than answers on the world's biggest aviation mystery.

Now, a gripping new Sky News documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lifts the lid on the alleged cover-ups, the investigative failures and the evidence of the sinister plot that doomed the March 8, 2014 flight.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website.

The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP
The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP

Today, the first episode reveals the critical blunders being made even as Malaysia Airlines issued a "code red" alert after the plane disappeared off radar screens.

Back in Australia, distraught relatives heard the cruel news never once imagining the shocking actions that sent the plane "dark".

Watch the first of our six-part broadcast of the riveting documentary above.

Part 2 and Part 3 are available on the links below.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetty land claim set to go ahead

        premium_icon Jetty land claim set to go ahead

        News The Aboriginal land claim at the Jetty should be resolved in the next few months.

        We can all sing for Elton John ... should he need backing

        We can all sing for Elton John ... should he need backing

        Community ELTONFEST is painting the town pink.

        Bush footy clubs to receive share of $300k NSWRL injection

        premium_icon Bush footy clubs to receive share of $300k NSWRL injection

        Rugby League The recent merger will pay instant dividends to clubs in regional areas with an...

        Anger as bushfire funds used to upgrade preschool

        premium_icon Anger as bushfire funds used to upgrade preschool

        News Federal bushfire funds will be used to upgrade a local preschool.