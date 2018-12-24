Menu
WOOPS: A Mexican national was on the wrong side of the road during a head-on crash on the Coast.
Mexico-no! Foreign driver in wrong lane leads to head-on

Scott Sawyer
by
24th Dec 2018 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:11 PM
A MEXICAN woman who had a memory lapse has copped a fine after crashing a Nissan 350Z head-on into another car.

The bizarre crash happened when police said the woman, who had lived in Queensland for the past three years, forgot which side of the road she was meant to drive on.

The 38-year-old Little Mountain woman had been parked on Thursday night, about 6.30pm, when she went to drive off on Sugar Bag Rd at Little Mountain, near Lawman St.

Caloundra Police acting officer-in-charge, acting Senior-Sergeant Matt Grant said the woman only drove 1-2 times a week and simply forgot which side of the road she was meant to be on.

She drove off on the right-hand side of the road and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla.

Sen-Sgt Grant said the crash had involved impact at speeds of about 30km/h.

No serious injuries were reported by the woman or the driver and passenger of the Corolla.

Sen-Sgt Grant said there'd been reports of some bruising and paramedics had attended but none of the people involved had needed to be taken to hospital.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

Sen-Sgt Grant said the Mexican woman was issued with an infringement notice for driving without due care and attention, which carried with it a fine and demerit points.

    Local Partners