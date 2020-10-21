Menu
Zambrero is opening on the Coffs Coast.
Mexican chain opens doors to first Coffs restaurant

Jasmine Minhas
21st Oct 2020 5:00 PM
ZAMBRERO, one of Australia's largest Mexican restaurant chains, is opening the doors to its first Coffs Coast franchise.

Zambrero's State Operations Manager Liam Benson says the restaurant will open from 11am tomorrow (October 22) at the South Coffs Service Centre on the corner of Stadium Dr.

Situated beside Hungry Jacks in the former Oliver's Real Food store, Zambrero will offer a menu packed with burritos and chikitos, crispy corn chips and dips, tacos, nachos, dos capas, quesadilla and more.

The chain, which was established in Canberra fifteen years ago and now has over 200 restaurants worldwide, advertised junior casual jobs in late September in anticipation for its Coffs store.

For every burrito or bowl purchased at Zambrero, a meal is donated to someone in need under the Plate 4 Plate initiative.

Oliver's Real Food closed down at the complex in April, with company directors stating it was both underperforming and "cannabilising" trade at its northbound Pacific Hwy store located under 1km away.

Oliver's still operates its northbound store at the Kiddel Pl service station.

