Metro top of the pile at Youth Championships

13th Jul 2017 6:00 PM
The FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls is being played in Coffs Harbour this week at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Trevor Veale

THE NSW Metro girls have all but wrapped up top spot in their 15-years age division of the FFA's Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls.

When the Metro team overcame Queensland 3-0 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this afternoon, it gave the girls a six point advantage over Victoria and the local Northern NSW team.

Even though Metro plays both of those teams tomorrow in the final day of competition, it's a gap that's unlikely to be bridged thanks to the enormous goal difference the city girls have built up over the past four four days.

In six matches the NSW Metro defence is yet to concede a single goal while up front the girls have found the onion bag 23 times.

In the 14-years age division, the Canberra girls representing Capital Football are leading the way with four wins from as many matches.

Tomorrow the Capital team meets NSW Metro which is three points adrift.

Even if NSW Metro claims victory in the first match of the day starting at 8am, the Canberra team will be ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour ffa football federation australia national youth championships national youth championships for girls soccer

