METEORIC RISE: Former Comet nearing his international debut

Gregg Porteous/NRL Media

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coffs Harbour Comets' 2018 premiership winning coach Brandon Costin will lead his first game in charge of the Fiji national team on Saturday night.

Costin's Bati side are taking on the Lebanon Cedars in one of two international games being held at Leichardt Oval Saturday evening.

The Fiji team includes NRL superstars Suliasi Vunivalu, Korbin Sims, Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo and Jason Bukuya.

Lebanon aren't short on talent either, with the likes of Robbie Farah, Tim Mannah and Michael Lichaa all lining up. The Cedars will be without star half-back Mitch Moses.

The game hasn't been without its controversy in the build-up, with the Lebanon side threatening to boycott the match due to an ongoing feud with the Lebanese Rugby League Federation.

Both sides will view the game as a crucial contest as they continue their four-year cycle towards the 2021 World Cup.

The Fiji Bati v Lebanon Cedars game commences at 5.40pm, with coverage on Gem, Fox Sports and Kayo. Samoa v PNG begins at 7.55pm.