Merger will allow local company to spread its wings

LOCAL business Jetty Research has been acquired by Sydney-based company Taverner Research.

Founded in 2006 by James Parker, Jetty Research will continue to operate from its Coffs Harbour base.

"We had been in discussion with Taverner research for some time and they seemed like a good fit," Mr Parker said.

"It will be business as usual and we will continue to operate at our Coffs office under the same name but with enhanced analytical capabilities."

Jetty Research specialises in state and federal government clients, academic fieldwork and the financial sector.

It has particular expertise in local government research, conducting surveys, recruitment and other forms of engagement for over 30 NSW Councils.

They conducted the survey earlier this year on behalf of Coffs Harbour City Council to gauge people's opinions on cuttings as opposed to tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

The Taverner Research call room in Sydney seats 20 researchers whereas the Coffs Harbour call room seats 12.

"Now with this combined capacity we can take on much bigger jobs.

"We were turning away work last year because we didn't have capacity."

Philip Mitchell-Taverner established Taverner Research in 1995. It is based in Surry Hills, Sydney.

The Taverner/Jetty merger will provide clients with a regional NSW presence, together with a wider scale and range of services.

"Taverner and Jetty already have two of the highest quality and most cost-effective telephone interviewing facilities in Australia," Mr Trigwell said.

"Now we will have even greater capacity to conduct research and recruitment projects, at an extremely competitive price."

The combined firm will also have enhanced reach in face-to-face research, particularly in metro and regional NSW.

James Parker will take on the role of National Research Director of the combined group.

"The two companies have complementary strengths and the combined entity will give clients the best of both worlds - still the small company feel but with large company resourcing."