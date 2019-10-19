Menu
Mer De Glace romped to victory.
Horses

Mer De Glace launches Caulfield assault

19th Oct 2019 5:44 PM

JAPANESE horse Mer De Glace has taken out the Caulfield Cup, the world's richest mile-and-a-half handicap race with his sixth straight victory.

Punters could throw a blanket over the horses as they came down the home stretch, but Mer De Glace broke away with 200m to go to win by a  length.

Ridden by Damian Lane, he finished ahead of Vow and Declare in second, Mirage Dancer in third and Constantinople in fourth.

 

Pre-post favourite Finche hit the lead at the top of the straight but felt the pinch late after a wide run.

Vow And Declare and Constantinople also pushed their Melbourne Cup credentials with strong runs.

Where every runner finished

1st - Mer De Glace

2nd - Vow And Declare

3rd - Mirage Dancer

4th - Constantinople

5th - Finche

6th - Mustajeer

7th - Hartnell

8th - Red Verdon

9th - The Chosen One

10th - Sound

11th - Mr Quickie

12th - Gold Mount

13th - Wolfe

14th - Brimham Rocks

15th - Angel Of Truth

16th - Rostropovich

17th - Qafila

FF - Big Duke

FormGuide

