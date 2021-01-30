Mentor and health professional up for state awards

Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council's Lachlan Skinner has been nominated for the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award as part of the NSW Young Achiever Awards 2021.

Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council's Lachlan Skinner has been nominated for the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award as part of the NSW Young Achiever Awards 2021.

The youth of Coffs Harbour are representing, with two community members up for state gongs.

Local chiropractor Steve Zaal has been nominated for the The Qoin Small Business Achiever Award which promotes those who “give it a go” through determination, innovation, hard work and self-motivation, rewarding those who make their own luck and opportunities a reality.

The award is part of the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards 2021.

Dr Zaal is the founder and principal chiropractor at The Chiro Coffs, starting the business last February as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

Steve Zaal from The Chiro Coffs is nominated for a Small Business Achiever award as part of the NSW Young Achiever awards 2021.

Having grown his business from around a dozen to more than 60 in less than a year, Dr Zaal has continued to work hard by hosting information nights, volunteering his time at community sporting events and building a safe and friendly environment at his Coffs Harbour clinic.

Nominated for the Transgrid Indigenous Achievement Award is Lachlan Skinner, a Gumbaynggirr man whose passion for radio has seen him mentor young Aboriginal kids through the re-established Goori Radio Program.

Mr Skinner is also deeply involved with a number of other mentorship programs through the Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council and an active volunteer with Coffs Harbour NAIDOC week, BU Festival and Saltwater, Freshwater Festival.

His commitment to bringing high quality and valued programs and events to the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal community has opened up training opportunities for youth in the area that has allowed access to programs usually only seen in cities.

With judging held on February 24, category winners will each receive $2,000 worth of prizes and a trophy.

One of the category winners will also be named the 2021 NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year and will receive a magnificent state trophy.