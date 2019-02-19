Mental health nurse barred after alleged sex with patient

A mental health nurse has been disqualified from practising after he allegedly formed a sexual relationship with a young patient.

A mental health nurse has been disqualified from practising after he allegedly formed a sexual relationship with a young patient. Trevor Veale

A MENTAL health nurse has been disqualified from practising after he allegedly 'used' a young female patient and formed a sexual relationship with her.

It's alleged Faron Nelson, aged 43 at the time, became friends with the 20-year-old Coffs Harbour Hospital patient on social media, inviting her to his home to swim in the pool, watch movies and drink alcohol.

The Health Care Complaint Commission stated the relationship between the enrolled nurse and the patient allegedly became sexual quickly.

The young woman had spent three months as in-patient at the mental health unit at Coffs Harbour Hospital, and it's alleged the relationship became sexual on the day of discharge and continued for two weeks.

According to the HCCC, Nelson failed to appropriately respond to the investigation into his behaviour by the Local Health District.

He has been accused of encouraging the patient to lie about the relationship, delete relevant evidence and encouraged her not to participate in an interview with investigators.

On February 12, the Tribunal found Nelson's conduct amounted to misconduct.

It found the conduct "evinces a willingness to use others, including a patient, to achieve his own ends with no consideration of the duties owed to them or the harm caused to them.”

The Tribunal ordered the practitioner be disqualified from being registered for a period of two years.

Nelson has also been prohibited from providing any health services as an unregistered practitioner, paid or unpaid, for two years.