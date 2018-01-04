Mental health now main concern of young Australians

RESEARCH by Mission Australia has found for the first time mental health is the number one issue of concern for young Australians.

Now in its 16th year the survey spoke to a record 24,055 young people aged 15-19 years including a 16-year-old Indigenous male from Urunga participating in the Youth On Track early intervention program.

The young man said due to family conflict he has experienced homelessness, drug issues and mental health concerns.

However, the program has turned his life around.

"I had nothing until my Youth on Track case worker linked me up with social security support and helped me with a few other things,” he said.

"My case worker has driven me to TAFE and without his support I wouldn't be where I am.

"Now I live by myself, I've been able to go to TAFE and I'm working towards becoming a tradesman.”

The young person experienced financial barriers to achieving his goal to become a tiler and said having no access to a car made it difficult to get to study.

He now also hopes to get in touch with his uncle to learn language and connect with his culture.

Mission Australia's Ben Carblis said important work is already happening to destigmatise mental health issues with young people becoming more aware of the impact it can have on their lives.

"Young people need a coordinated, comprehensive and cohesive national response to ensure they can access the right mental health supports when they need them,” he said.

"It makes sense to invest in universal mental health programs in schools and to design services with young people to ensure they are youth friendly.”