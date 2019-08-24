Menu
Mental health check for man accused of sex acts

by Brenden Hills
24th Aug 2019 4:53 PM
A MAN who allegedly performed sex acts in front of young women at a library and on a train in Sydney's west has a history of paranoid schizophrenia, a court has been told.

Brett Cassels, 40, was ordered to attend a mental health assessment at Nepean Hospital after he appeared in court yesterday charged over two incidents where police allege he "committed sex acts" in front of two groups of young women.

Police allege Cassels went to a library at Windsor at 2pm on August 17 and performed an unspecified sex act in front of two 16-year-old female students.

On Friday, police allege Cassels boarded a train at Riverstone shortly after 6.20am, sat next to a 13-year-old girl and "committed a sexual act".

Both alleged incidents where reported to police and Cassels was arrested at Richmond train station on Friday.

He was charged with inciting a child to perform a sexual act, carrying out a sexual act in front of another person without their consent and wilful and obscene exposure in a public place.

 

Cassels faced Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, when his Legal Aid lawyer told the court his client had a history of paranoid schizophrenia and had been hearing voices after changing his medication two to three weeks ago.

The 40-year-old did not apply for bail and was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment at Nepean Hospital.

Cassels will face Penrith Local Court on Monday.

