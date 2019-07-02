Menu
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Crime

Mental health breakdown after toddler son killed by mother

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd Jul 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A MAN suffering from depression and anxiety after his former partner was jailed for killing their toddler son three years ago has been fined after breaching a domestic violence order.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for breaching the order twice in two days.

The court heard he had just been to a mental health appointment when his relationship with his current pregnant partner broke down, he took off with her bank card and withdrew money from an ATM.

The next night, he sent her messages via Facebook accusing her of being an unfit mother.

He was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
