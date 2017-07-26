24°
Mental health and the NDIS

26th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
SUPPORT: CHESS Employment has been delivering mental health services such as mentorship and transition support to the community for over 21 years.
SUPPORT: CHESS Employment has been delivering mental health services such as mentorship and transition support to the community for over 21 years.

SERVICES operating in the mental health sector have progressed the language around mental illness to promote recovery and wellness.

With this culture of language in mind, the word 'disability' is not often used by mental health professionals.

Because of this there has been some confusion within the mental wellness community surrounding its place in the NDIS. Can people living with mental illness work towards recovery within a scheme that only supports 'permanent and significant' disability?

The short answer is: they can and do.

The scheme uses the term 'Psychosocial Disability'. It is a term that has not been overly utilised by mental health services providers in the past.

Psychosocial disability describes the functional impact of mental illness and a person's ability to perform everyday tasks. This language is initially unfortunate for people living with mental ill health; however the concept of recovery can be applied as a participant in the NDIS.

The NDIS supports people to outline their goals and aspirations and develop confidence, control and purpose in their lives. Recovery is making these goals happen despite the challenges a psychosocial disability can bring.

The provision of funding to assist people living with mental ill health through psychosocial support packages will promote the goals and aspirations of participants, while making sure needs are met.

Local registered NDIS service providers are available to help people with psychosocial disability put their plans into action.

CHESS Employment has been delivering mental health services such as life planning, mentorship and transition support to the community for over 21 years.

These services are now covered by the NDIS.

If you live with a disability visit chessemployment. com.au/our-ndis-services for more information.

