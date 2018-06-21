Menu
SEX DRUG BAN: The TGA have announced the men's sex enhancement drug Platinum contains prescription-only medicines and is illegal in Australia.
Men's sex drug banned by health authorities

Alison Paterson
by
21st Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM

IF THE man in your life is using an enhancement drug, then check the label for a rhino.

Because if he is using Platinum Male Enhancer capsules, have him stop immediately - health authorities have announced they pose a serious risk to your health and should not be taken.

On Tuesday the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued a safety advisory after it reported it had tested a product labelled Platinum - Male Enhancer and found the capsules contain the undeclared substances sildenafil, sulfosildenafil and sulfoaildenafil.

The TGA said consumers are advised sildenafil, sulfosildenafil and sulfoaildenafil are prescription-only medicines and the supply of Platinum - Male Enhancer capsules containing undisclosed medicines is illegal.

While the manufacturers boast the product, "be used on a regular basis to maintain optimal condition of readiness before sex", the TGA stated the supply of Platinum - Male Enhancer capsules containing undisclosed medicines is illegal.

"Platinum - Male Enhancer capsules have not been assessed by the TGA for quality, safety or efficacy as required under Australian legislation, and the place of manufacture is not approved by the TGA," the organisation said.

"TGA investigations have shown that a number of people in Australia may have bought the product online."

The TGA recommended:

  • Consumers stop taking Platinum - Male Enhancer capsules and take any remaining tablets to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.
  • If you have any concerns arising from your use of this product, consult your health care practitioner.

The TGA is working with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to help stop future shipments of Platinum - Male Enhancer capsules from entering Australia.

If these tablets are found at the border by the ABF they will be seized and destroyed.

The TGA is advising consumers to exercise extreme caution when purchasing medicines from unknown overseas Internet sites and has produced a short video on the risks associated with buying medicines and medical devices online.

The TGA said products purchased over the Internet may contain undisclosed and potentially harmful ingredients and may not meet the same standards of quality, safety and efficacy as those approved by the TGA for supply in Australia.

