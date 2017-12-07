Men's group gets hooked on helping out

REEL GOOD: James Evans, John Crisp, Alex Pollitt and Phillip Barlow fix up and resell old fishing gear at the Fix It Fishin' men's group at the Boambee East Community Centre. Money raised goes towards fishing trips.

GIVING is arguably better than receiving.

In the case of Fix It Fishin' it sure is.

People donate broken or no-longer-used fishing gearto the men's support group, which fixes and resells it.

Group founder John Crisp said this recycled tackle and money raised went to a good cause.

"The money that comes from what's sold goes into a barbecue fishing trip,” he said.

Fix It Fishin', along with Blah ... Blah ... Blah Coffee for Blokes, which Mr Crisp also started, aims to help men deal with issues fromrelationships to healthproblems.

Mr Crisp said Fix It Fishin' started about five months ago when he put out a call for fishing gear.

His call-out left him inundated with gear to keep the group busy.

"There's 50-odd rods sitting in the shed and about 30 old reels,” he said.

The group has also helped people reconnect with sentimental belongings.

Mr Crisp said someone donated their great-grandfather's old cane fishing rod, which they wanted to keep in the family.

Fix It Fishin' meets at the Boambee East Community Centre on Fridays from 11.30am-2pm.