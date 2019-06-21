Men who sold illegal drug through sex shops learn their fate

Love Heart drug sellers David Andre Jules Piccinato and Ross McGlone have appealed their sentences for dealing a fake drug.

TWO men who used a chain of sex stores to traffic a synthetic drug linked to two Queensland deaths have had their request for shorter sentences rejected.

Melbourne businessman David Andre Jules Piccinato - the former owner of the Love Heart Adult Stores chain - and his right-hand man Ross McGlone were sentenced in April 2018 to six years and five years respectively for trafficking about $350,000 of synthetic marijuana.

They packaged the drugs as tea in the Toowoomba headquarters of their operation and distributed the product across Queensland via Love Heart stores in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Mackay.

The impact of their crimes was felt most in Mackay.

The drugs were linked to the deaths of two men in that region and the hospitalisation of 30 other residents.

Mackay's Love Heart store made the most money from the drug, raking in about $180,000.

The syndicate of stores sold 10 1g bags of the synthetic marijuana for about $120.

McGlone was due for release on May 1 of this year and Piccinato will be eligible for parole from September 1.

On June 5, they asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to reduce their sentences, saying they were manifestly excessive.

The Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed their applications, meaning their sentences will not change. - NewsRegional