Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardboard boxes background.
Cardboard boxes background.
Crime

Men ram-raid computer store for empty boxes

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
8th Jul 2019 8:17 AM

A ram-raid on a computer shop in Adelaide's inner-south has spectacularly failed after a pair of would-be thieves found that all the boxes on display were empty.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident on Unley Rd in Unley just before 1am, when the rear of a car was used to smash through the front doors of the computer shop.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle then entered the shop but discovered that all the computer boxes on display were empty.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a Commodore sedan, was found torched an hour later on Bide St in Royston Park.

Police will check CCTV from the shop and described the two suspects as males wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ram-raid robbery theft

Top Stories

    Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    premium_icon Worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    News HE was left with "catastrophic injuries” from the crash, which killed two people travelling in the other vehicle.

    VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    News WITH plenty of great venues across the region, which is the best?

    Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    premium_icon Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    News IT'S alleged the pair stole a car from a home in June.

    SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    premium_icon SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    News THE Panthers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last night.