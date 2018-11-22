Menu
MULTI AGENCY: Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly with senior constables Jane Shaw, Daniel Dunn and others at the information display. TREVOR VEALE
News

Men lead the way on White Ribbon Day

Janine Watson
by
22nd Nov 2018 4:30 PM

A WOMAN is murdered every week in Australia - that's the shocking reality of domestic violence.

In Coffs Harbour several agencies have joined forces to tackle the issue and they came together in the City Square on Thursday to mark White Ribbon Day.

It is Australia's national day for raising awareness of men's violence against women, and how to prevent it in the community and is generally followed by 16 Days of Activism.

Violence against women also includes threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivations of liberty, whether occurring in public or private life.

As Ros Tokley, district co-ordinator of women's health and wellbeing with the Mid North Coast Local Health District, explains, it is a male led campaign and that's what makes it so important.

"White Ribbon Day is all about calling men out to be leaders; and for them to pull up other men to say it's not ok."

The Mid North Coast Local Health District was the first health district in the state to be credited as a White Ribbon Workplace.

Several agencies including the Coffs-Clarence Police District, Warrina Women's Refuge, the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) and the Engage2Change men's behaviour change project were all represented on the day.

For police, responding to domestic violence takes up a great deal of their time.

"We respond to it on a daily basis - it is a considerable draw on our resources," Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said.

