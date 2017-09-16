Men in league of their own

The popular Darryl 'The Big Marn' Brohman will be a guest of honour later in the year for the North Coast Men of League.

THE North Coast Men of League is holding its annual Bowls Day at Sawtell Bowls Club next weekend.

Starting at 11am on Sunday, September 24 with registration and a barbecue lunch.

Come along and meet former players while there will also be raffles and prizes to support this great sporting charity organisation.

The Men Of League's biggest event each year is without doubt the Coffs Harbour Race Day Breakfast.

This year's breakfast will feature everyone's favorite Darryl 'The Big Marn' Brohman (pictured) as the special guest along with many more.

The breakfast and race day is being held on Friday, December 15.

For more information contact Peter Barrett on 0414 227 068.