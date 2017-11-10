Men guilty over Lynette Daley's death face sentencing

THE family of a woman left to bleed to death on an Iluka beach after being violently raped by two men has called on the state's top prosecutor to be sacked or resign after he persistently refused to charge them.

Adrian Attwater, 47, and Paul Maris, 43, faced the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour this week as Justice Fullerton received submissions for sentencing.

That came after a jury took just 32 minutes to convict them over the death of mother-of-seven Lynette Daley.

Her stepfather, Gordon Davis, said the Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb had to answer for the delay in bringing the men to justice.

"I feel the DPP is solely responsible for the trauma to my family over the past six-and-a-half years,” Mr Davis said outside the Coffs Harbour Courthouse.

He said Mr Babb had to resign or be sacked and said he had not even apologised to the family.

"He made the decision not to prosecute and it took the jury 32 minutes so where is the justice in that?” Mr Davis said.

Ms Daley, 33, died in January 2011 from shocking internal injuries but Mr Babb dropped charges against Attwater and Maris laid by police in the months after her death.

Mr Babb again refused to charge the two men, despite recommendations by State Coroner Michael Barnes following an inquest.

It was not until the injustice was revealed by the Daily Telegraph that Mr Babb ordered an external review by Phillip Strickland that led to Attwater being charged with manslaughter and both men being charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Attwater and Maris will learn their fates during a sentencing hearing in the Supreme Court next month.