Men forget RIP sentiment, assaulting man and police

TWO men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and a number of police officers outside a crematorium.

Police were called to the Hogbin Dr Crematorium in Coffs Harbour at about 11.30am after reports the men were "causing trouble".

It's alleged the two men, aged 28 and 24, assaulted a man his 30s.

After talking to the victim and witnesses, police arrested the two men.

During the arrest, police allege the men became physically violent towards officers.

Pepper spray was used to detain the men.

The 28-year-old man was charged with an outstanding warrant, offensive behaviour, common assault and resist officer in execution of duty. He was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court tomorrow.

While the 24-year-old was charged with offensive behaviour, assault police and resist officer in execution of duty. He was granted bail and will appear before court on Monday, April 9.