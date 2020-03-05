Menu
Crime

Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

5th Mar 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
A MAN is wanted on the Mid North Coast after a firearm was found inside a crashed vehicle that police say was involved in a pursuit. 

Officers engaged in a chase with a Suzuki Vitara on the Ginnagay Way near Nambucca Heads on Wednesday around 7.20am and signalled for the vehicle to stop. 

Police said the driver failed to pull over and a pursuit followed. 

It was terminated, a short time later, due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was seen driving through the intersection of Marshall and Bellwood Rds, when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tree, police said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, then fled the scene on foot.

Police, with the assistance of the Dog Unit, searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

After a search of the Suzuki, officers found a single barrel shotgun, a gun belt and eight live 12-gauge rounds of ammunition.

All items were taken to Macksville Police Station for forensic examination.

Police would like to speak to a man, who they say may be able, to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, 27 years old, 175cm tall, of a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Coffs Coast Advocate

