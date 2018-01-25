Men fined over sanctuary zone fishing

Two men have been caught fishing in a Solitary Islands Marine Park sanctuary zone.

Two men have been caught fishing in a Solitary Islands Marine Park sanctuary zone. Trevor Veale

TWO fishermen received a fine of more than $2,000 for fishing in a Solitary Islands Marine Park sanctuary zone and possessing a threatened species.

NSW Department Primary Industries (DPI) fisheries officers responded to a report last week and caught two men fishing from a boat in a southern sanctuary zone.

DPI's Manager for the Solitary Islands Marine Park, Nicole Strehling said the men were found to have exceeded bag limits, in possession of undersized fish and a black rockcod which is a threatened species, totally protected in NSW.

"Black rockcod were decimated by overfishing prior to 1983 and have been protected in NSW since that time," Ms Strehling said.

"Thanks to a quick thinking member of the community, fisheries officers were able to respond in time to release the black rockcod to the water alive."

Sanctuary zones protect a representative mix of ecologically important areas in the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

All animals, plants and their habitats are protected, and only passive, low-impact activities such as snorkelling, scuba-diving and swimming are permitted.

"Protection of these precious areas is having flow on benefits for adjacent areas," Ms Strehling said.

"Research has shown a significant increase in the number and size of popular fish like snapper in Solitary Islands Marine Park sanctuary zones when compared with areas outside the Marine Park."

DPI's Supervising Fisheries Officer, Mr Ian Stockton, said community reports often assist in detecting and responding to illegal activity.

"Information such as time, location, vessel and vehicle registration numbers, descriptions, and photographs all assist officers to undertake investigations and target offenders," Mr Stockton said.

"Fisheries officers undertake routine patrols of marine park sanctuary zones so anyone fishing in sanctuary zones will likely be caught."

For more information on the Solitary Islands Marine Park zones download the Fish Smart NSW App which provides maps that use your smartphone's GPS to establish accurate positioning relative to the different marine park zones.

Anyone with information on suspected illegal fishing activity is urged to call the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or report illegal fishing activities at goo.gl/E7P61a