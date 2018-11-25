Men, could you ask yourself these confronting questions?

In the past six months, more than 150 women from Warwick and Stanthorpe have received professional help with domestic and sexual violence problems... but experts want men to get help too.

DOES your partner fear you?

Do you put your partner down or make them feel worthless?

Do you try to stop them from seeing their friends or family?

These are the confronting questions experts want Warwick men to ask themselves in a bid to end violence against women.

In the past six months, more than 150 women from Warwick and Stanthorpe have received professional help with domestic and sexual violence problems.

But crisis support workers want men to reach out too.

"It's about men taking charge and standing up and calling other men accountable," Domestic Violence Action Centre service manager Kathleen Turley said.

Ms Turley said a new behavioural support program offered to Warwick men had helped men understand triggers, learn skills to deal with difficult situations and build safer relationships.

DVAC reveals new programs and initiatives being started up to help domestic violence victims. Gabrielle Borggaard, CEO (left) and Kathleen Turley, Toowoomba service manager. Bev Lacey

"There is a very strong commitment for men to take accountability," she said.

With a good response, Ms Turley said a second program was starting to cater for more participants.

Ms Turley said it was important to make perpetrators of domestic violence responsible.

"Years ago DV was something no one spoke about and women held a lot of shame and guilt about it," she said.

"The thinking has turned and changed and the community is getting better at understanding that it is not women's fault, it is the perpetrators who are responsible."

Ms Turley said the number of women seeking DV support was on the rise, but that could be attributed to better awareness.

"Friends, family, the Court, their community... we all need to be consistent so (perpetrators) don't think they can get away with it in certain spaces," she said.

"We all need to be not making excuses about why violence might be happening.

"It's tragic ... almost one woman each week is killed because of domestic violence.

"It is just not acceptable."

If you or someone you know needs support with domestic or gender-based violence get immediate help from DV Connect at 1800811811 or 1800 RESPECT (1800737732).

You can contact DVAC Toowoomba on 0746421354 during business hours.