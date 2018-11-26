Menu
FAKE: An example of the fact bank notes circulating Rockhampton and CQ
Crime

Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

Michelle Gately
by
26th Nov 2018 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
TWO young men have been charged after trying to buy drinks at a Rockhampton nightclub with counterfeit money.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 18-year-old and 22-year-old men were the latest to be charged after an increase in the circulation of fake $50 notes in the past few months.

He said the young men were arrested and charged after attempting to pay for drinks at the Giddy Goat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the notes, which have blue Chinese writing on them, are easily identifiable as fake.

Several people have been charged with similar offences in the past two months as these notes have passed through Rockhampton and surrounds.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the notes could be purchased online and while it wasn't illegal to possess them, it was an offence to try and use them as currency.

The men will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 12.

