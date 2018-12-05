Menu
Police were called after a group of people were allegedly shot at. Picture: File photo
Crime

Men charged after shots fired at group

by Chris Honnery
5th Dec 2018 10:47 AM
TWO men have been charged with weapons offences after allegedly using replica rifles to shoot at a group of people in north Queensland earlier this week.

Police have alleged just before 9pm on Monday, a car drove along Morey St, South Townsville and fired projectiles from "gel blaster" replica rifles at a group of people.

Officers stopped the car on Perkins St a short time later and allegedly found two replica rifles in the car.

Investigations into the incident have resulted in two men, a 24-year-old Rangewood man and a 21-year-old Rasmussen man, being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and dangerous conduct with a weapon.

Both men are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on December 20.

replica rifles shots fired

