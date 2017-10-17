Men caught breaking into cars in CCTV footage

Men caught attempting to break into cars in CCTV footage: CCTV footage has emerged of two men allegedly breaking into cars in Coffs Harbour early this morning.

At around 5.55am the two men were captured on CCTV cameras on Park Beach Rd appearing to try and open car doors.

In further footage the men can be seen stealing items from cars and placing them in a backpack.

"If your car got broken into on Park Beach Rd chances are it was these two," Tom Borg, who shared the video, said.

Mr Borg described the men as riding two bikes, one a BMX and another a small mountain bike.

Mr Borg said the police have been contacted and he is hoping someone will recognise the individuals in the footage.

If you have any information contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.