Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woolgoolga WW1 Memorial Restoration Group’s Jeff Morrow, Denys Younger, and Andrew Harland with Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh.
Woolgoolga WW1 Memorial Restoration Group’s Jeff Morrow, Denys Younger, and Andrew Harland with Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh.
News

Memorial to be brought back to life

25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS one of few projects across the state to receive funding, the Woolgoolga Soldiers Memorial will be restored to its post-World War I state.

The Woolgoolga WWI Memorial Restoration Group and Denys Younger - a descendant of some of the men originally listed on the memorial - have been dedicated to reviving the important monument.

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh said the one-of-a-kind memorial is one of the few surviving 1920s historical objects in our region.

“During World War I the local community banded together to fundraise for it to be built, so it has an enormous amount of historical and cultural significance to locals,” Mr Singh said.

“This $4500 in funding means the memorial will be reconstructed and restored to its original condition so it can be enjoyed by our community for years to come.”

“It’s a great sign of respect to those servicemen and women who fought for freedom that Mr Younger and the committee have worked hard to get the Memorial back up and running,” Mr Singh said.

Minister for Veterans John Sidoti said the Woolgoolga Soldiers Memorial is one of 20 projects to receive funding from the NSW Government to preserve community war memorials.

“These war memorials have significant heritage value as places that embody our respect for those who have served Australia,” Mr Sidoti said.

“It is important that we protect our war memorial heritage so that future generations can understand the enormous loss that NSW communities have experienced as a consequence of military operations.”

funding grants gurmesh singh john sidoti war memorial woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals REACHING an incredible age, an iconic dolphin on the Coffs Coast has passed away leaving the community and visitors in mourning.

    Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    premium_icon Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    News COUNCILLOR: ‘It’s desperate and dirty politics’.

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash

    • 25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM