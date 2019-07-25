Memorial to be brought back to life

AS one of few projects across the state to receive funding, the Woolgoolga Soldiers Memorial will be restored to its post-World War I state.

The Woolgoolga WWI Memorial Restoration Group and Denys Younger - a descendant of some of the men originally listed on the memorial - have been dedicated to reviving the important monument.

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh said the one-of-a-kind memorial is one of the few surviving 1920s historical objects in our region.

“During World War I the local community banded together to fundraise for it to be built, so it has an enormous amount of historical and cultural significance to locals,” Mr Singh said.

“This $4500 in funding means the memorial will be reconstructed and restored to its original condition so it can be enjoyed by our community for years to come.”

“It’s a great sign of respect to those servicemen and women who fought for freedom that Mr Younger and the committee have worked hard to get the Memorial back up and running,” Mr Singh said.

Minister for Veterans John Sidoti said the Woolgoolga Soldiers Memorial is one of 20 projects to receive funding from the NSW Government to preserve community war memorials.

“These war memorials have significant heritage value as places that embody our respect for those who have served Australia,” Mr Sidoti said.

“It is important that we protect our war memorial heritage so that future generations can understand the enormous loss that NSW communities have experienced as a consequence of military operations.”