Menu
Login
INSIGHT: Kerri-Anne Kennerley is interviewed by television personality Sofie Formica at The Advocate's Harbour Club.
INSIGHT: Kerri-Anne Kennerley is interviewed by television personality Sofie Formica at The Advocate's Harbour Club. Rachel Vercoe
News

Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

Rachel Vercoe
by
27th Feb 2018 2:45 PM

MUCH-LOVED media icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley graced the stage in Coffs Harbour on Friday night as a special guest of The Advocate's Harbour Club talking about the highs and lows of her extraordinary life in television.

Offering a candid insight into her stellar career, Kerri-Anne gave a tell-all interview to television presenter Sofie Formica.

Kerri-Anne talked about how her life has changed drastically since her husband John was left a quadriplegic following a serious fall in Coffs Harbour in 2016.

The queen of Australian talk-shows also inspired guests with many stories of her life in the spotlight.

The Advocate's Harbour Club members and guests raised $2440 on the night for the Chill Out Cafe while a further $3400 was donated to the CanDo Cancer Trust.

Keep an eye out for a double page spread of socials in Saturdays print edition.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
Community consultation on Jetty development begins

Community consultation on Jetty development begins

News The first stage of community consultation is now open and residents can literally drag and drop their ideas onto an online map.

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

News Police re-appeal for information behind underworld figure shooting

Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

News Greens' visit today to support Gladstone State Forest protest group

Dangerous driver who was shot at by police gets jailed

Dangerous driver who was shot at by police gets jailed

News Driver sentenced after leading police on dangerous pursuit

Local Partners