Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

INSIGHT: Kerri-Anne Kennerley is interviewed by television personality Sofie Formica at The Advocate's Harbour Club. Rachel Vercoe

MUCH-LOVED media icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley graced the stage in Coffs Harbour on Friday night as a special guest of The Advocate's Harbour Club talking about the highs and lows of her extraordinary life in television.

Offering a candid insight into her stellar career, Kerri-Anne gave a tell-all interview to television presenter Sofie Formica.

Kerri-Anne talked about how her life has changed drastically since her husband John was left a quadriplegic following a serious fall in Coffs Harbour in 2016.

The queen of Australian talk-shows also inspired guests with many stories of her life in the spotlight.

The Advocate's Harbour Club members and guests raised $2440 on the night for the Chill Out Cafe while a further $3400 was donated to the CanDo Cancer Trust.

