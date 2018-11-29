MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater
AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.
The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.
At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.
A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.