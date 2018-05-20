Vixens crush winless Thunderbirds

THE Adelaide Thunderbirds' Super Netball season of misery has continued in a 72-50 home thrashing by the Melbourne Vixens.

After four rounds, Adelaide have yet to win a single quarter, conceding all four bonus points on offer under the new scoring system to their opposition in every game.

The Vixens claimed their third win as they got off to an early lead on Sunday, taking the first and second quarters by seven points each before cruising home in the second half.

Vixens goal shooter Mwai Kumwenda shot a perfect 47 goals from 47 shots, assisted by a dominant mid-court led by centre Liz Watson.

The Thunderbirds were outplayed across the court except in the goal circle, where shooter Shimona Nelson grabbed 37 goals and pulled in a number of misguided passes.

But her teammates struggled to get the ball down to their shooters, as centre passes veered off court and the ball made its way into the hands of the opposition for easy turnovers.

With zero points, the Thunderbirds are alone at the bottom of the ladder.