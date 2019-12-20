Melbourne rockers British India to play on Coffs Coast

British India will take the stage at the Sawtell RSL on December 27.

MELBOURNE based indie rockers British India will perform on the Coffs Coast as part of their Countdown to New Year run from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast.

Following the departure of guitarist Nic Wilson in 2018, Australia’s most loved indie rockers are back and firing on all cylinders.

New guitarist Jack Tosi is thrilled to be on the tour.

“I’ve know the guys since they started and it’s been great watching their success over the years,” Jack said.

“I’m looking forward to playing these great songs and being part of the next chapter.”

Over the course of their impressive career, British India have released six albums and earned four Top 10 ARIA albums, eight entries into the Hottest 100 and their classic single I Can Make You Love Me is accredited Gold in Australia and is soon to be accredited with Platinum status.

On the upcoming tour, the boys will be armed with tracks from their entire discography, particularly boasting those from their bulging back catalogue of Australian live favourites – think Hottest 100 tracks like Vanilla, I Can Make You Love Me, Suddenly, Run The Red Light, I Said I’m Sorry and the song that started it all Tie Up My Hands.

Be sure to catch the legendary Melbourne rockers doing what they do best on Friday, December 27 at the Sawtell RSL.

Doors at 8pm with support from local legend Benny Black.

Purchase tickets now from www.britishindia.oztix.com.au