Robert Wilson has been charged with three counts of rape, one count each of false imprisonment, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury and theft.
Crime

Woman’s shocking four-day ‘rape’ ordeal

by AAP
3rd Apr 2019 7:55 AM

A Melbourne man accused of repeatedly raping and bashing a woman he held captive during a four-day ordeal asked the victim if she wanted to die.

He is also accused of using weapons including a crossbow to menace her and stealing $3000 during the alleged ordeal that unfolded northwest of Melbourne last week.

Robert Wilson met the 39-year-old victim online around two months ago and they had gone on several dates, court documents show.

Wilson picked up the Vietnamese woman from her job and drove her to his Darley property, northwest of Melbourne last Monday.

As soon as they were inside the house, the 32-year-old allegedly began to punch the victim in the head, stomp on her stomach and slam her into the floor.

Wilson dragged her into the bedroom where he raped her and continued to beat her when she resisted, according to the remand summary.

"The victim begged him to stop as it was so painful," the document showed. At one point he started to strangle her, demanded money and asked the victim, "Do you want to die?"

The woman relented, and Wilson allegedly transferred $3000 from her bank account into his own.

Wilson told the woman if she disobeyed he would "turn her into a money-making machine and charge men to sleep with her", according to the summary.

The ordeal lasted until the victim's friends contacted Wilson on March 28, and he allegedly let her go the next day.

He did not front the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday because he did not plan on making a bail application, his lawyer said.

"He is content to stay downstairs," she told the court.

Wilson has been charged with three counts of rape, one count each of false imprisonment, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury and theft. He was remanded to appear at a filing hearing on April 5.

court crime melbourne rape allegations

