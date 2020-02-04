Melbourne grandma crashes Novak media stop

Novak Djokovic might have just met his biggest fan.

And it's a Melbourne grandmother of seven.

Bojana Savic, 76, took the Australian Open champion's day-after photo call by storm when she shrugged instruction aside to get an audience with the Serbian superstar.

The Keysborough woman, who moved to Australia from Serbia when she was 25, was gathered with members of the public in the Royal Botanic Gardens as hundreds of both local and international media jostled for positions.

When Djokovic emerged from the greenery with his new trophy in tow, Savic seized her moment, even astounding security guards who sat back and let her have her 30 seconds with the eight-time Melbourne Park champion.

The pair hugged and shared a few words, with Djokovic giving the 76-year-old a kiss.

"I've never met her, but she's Serbian and she told me that she's very proud of me and that she liked my (social media) page this morning," he said.

"That was funny."

Savic later boasted that Djokovic wasn't her only famous encounter, declaring she had photos at home with former prime ministers Gough Whitlam and Bob Hawke.

Novak Djokovic goes off script during his photo opportunity with the Australian Open trophy.

Her daughter joked that Savic didn't hesitate in making the approach, and that she was very excited by the encounter.

"He said 'thank you very much!'," Savic said.

Djokovic said he had left the majority of the celebrations to his team members in the wake of last night's five-set glory over Austrian Dominic Thiem.

"I left them for a couple of hours while I was doing media, in the locker room," he said.

"I came back and I saw a lot of mess in the locker room made by my team, but they did seem like they had fun and they enjoyed it.

"They didn't drink much - I'm glad. But it was too late to really go anywhere or do anything, so we just kind of crashed back in the room and today obviously is a different feeling than last night. I was exhausted and a bit deflated and it was difficult to comprehend … today, I just feel relieved that it's over.

"Obviously, a lot of emotions and a lot of tension and everything that is happening while you're in the tournament … it feels great that I managed to get another title and finish it off."