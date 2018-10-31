Horrific hit-and-run with wheelchair-bound man

A Melbourne driver has fled the scene following a horrific hit-and-run on a man crossing a road in a wheelchair.

Melbourne Highway Patrol members are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Docklands.

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a car on Bourke Street, near the intersection of Cumberland Street and Seafarers Lane, about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Footage obtained by 7 News shows the blue hatchback striking a man, who is sent flying from the road.

The blue Ford hatch left the scene without stopping.

Witnesses claimed the driver almost hit more pedestrians while fleeing the scene.

Bystander Lucy King, who is eight months' pregnant, said the driver almost collided with her.

"We saw someone was flying through the air along with a bunch of wheels," Ms King told 7 News.

"We assumed he was a cyclist, and only to found out he was in a wheelchair, which was quite awful when we got close up."

The offending vehicle was located abandoned on Latrobe Street, near the intersection of King Street a short time later.

Investigators have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The driver is perceived to be Caucasian, 180cm tall, short brown hair with blonde tips, unshaven wearing a grey t-shirt, dark blue denim jeans and white runners.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision or the offending driver fleeing from the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or they can file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.