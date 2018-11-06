Tragedy in Melbourne Cup heartbreak

UPDATE: THERE are reports the horse injured in this year's Melbourne Cup, Cliffsofmoher, has been put down.

The Daily Telegraph has reported the star UK galloper "could not be saved".

Cliffsofmoher broke down just after passing the post the first time.

Horrible news. Cliffsofmoher suffered a fractured right shoulder in the #MelbourneCup and could not be saved. https://t.co/3jOxQQ1BVy pic.twitter.com/CWhpV6BMY3 — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) November 6, 2018

EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.