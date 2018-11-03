Melbourne Cup barrier draw - how did your horse fare?

Caulfield Cup winner Best Solution will jump from barrier six in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Caulfield Cup winner Best Solution will jump from barrier six in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

THE all-important Melbourne Cup barrier draw has been held after the final 24-horse field for 2018 was confirmed.

Connections of fancied Melbourne Cup runner Nakeeta breathed an enormous sigh of relief after the seven-year-old gelding won a dramatic last-gasp entry into the field.

The Scottish stayer Nakeeta was gifted a promotion up to No.24 in the Cup order of entry after connections of English stayer Red Verdon dramatically pulled the pin at the last minute.

The Ed Dunlop-trained Red Verdon was found to have a bruised heel on Thursday but passed a Racing Victoria inspection on Friday and another on Saturday morning.

A few hours later RV said the horse had again shown soreness in his off-fore heel when he cooled down after his work.

Nakeeta, who finished fifth in the 2017 Melbourne Cup behind winner Rekindling, was also re-examined on Saturday morning and passed suitable to accept for the Cup.

Nakeeta was bumped outside the cut-off number of 24 Cup runners when gelding A Prince of Arran jumped up on the order of entry with his stunning win in the Lexus Stakes earlier on Saturday at Flemington.

However, Dunlop's admission to stewards that Red Verdon was not fit to run in the $7.3 million race that stops a nation gifted Nakeeta a spot in Saturday night's barrier draw.

MELBOURNE CUP FIELD AND BARRIERS

1. Best Solution 57.5kg (6)

2. The Cliffsofmoher 56.5kg (9)

3. Magic Circle 56kg (17)

4. Chestnut Coat 55.5kg (4)

5. Muntahaa 55.5kg (13)

6. Sound Check 55.5kg (16)

7. Who Shot Thebarman 55.5kg (18)

8. Ace High 55kg (22)

9. Marmelo 55kg (10)

10. Avilius 54.5kg (11)

11. Yucatan 54.5kg (23)

12. Auvray 54kg (1)

13. Finche 54kg (15)

14. Red Cardinal 54kg (5)

15. Vengeur Masque 54kg (2)

16. Ventura Storm 54kg (7)

17. A Prince of Arran 53kg (20)

18. Nakeeta 53kg (3)

19. Sir Charles Road 53kg (14)

20. Zacada 53kg (24)

21. Runaway 52kg (12)

22. Youngstar 51.5kg (8)

23. Cross Counter 51kg (19)

24. Rostropovich 51kg (21)

- news.com.au