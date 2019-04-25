Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forlorn Melbourne players will be given time away from the club. Picture: AAP
Forlorn Melbourne players will be given time away from the club. Picture: AAP
AFL

Holi-Dees: Time off for under-fire players

by Sam Landsberger
25th Apr 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Melbourne players will be given four days of leave to "freshen up" after the deflated Demons slumped to their worst start to a season in five years.

Coach Simon Goodwin last night promised "the scoring would come" as the 1-5 Dees booted their lowest score in 62 games in a 43-point Anzac eve loss to Richmond.

But Goodwin declared the performance was a step forward, giving ticks to several of the radical moves made to try and inspire a resurgence.

Struggling spearhead Tom McDonald played at full-back, onballer Angus Brayshaw was shifted to a wing, while halfback Michael Hibberd tagged Dustin Martin - with all three players earning a tick from Goodwin.

McDonald will eventually return to attack although Goodwin said he could remain in defence for the Round 7 clash against Hawthorn.

Co-captain Jack Viney will be assessed for both concussion symptoms and shoulder problems after a brutal bump from Tigers teenager Sydney Stack.

Captain Jack Viney continued to struggle and was ironed out by young Tiger Sydney Stack late in the match. Picture: AFL Photos
Captain Jack Viney continued to struggle and was ironed out by young Tiger Sydney Stack late in the match. Picture: AFL Photos

High-priced recruit Steven May (groin) is "symptom-free" but Goodwin warned he was another five weeks away after a frustrating start to his second club.

"We'll give them (four days) off to mentally and physically recover and then bring them in next week and have a normal week heading into another important game for us," Goodwin said.

"It's really about rest and recovery. Get some time away from the game - mentally freshen up, physically freshen up but come to work Monday ready to go.

"Because we've still got plenty of work to do."

 

Goodwin praised his defence for "absorbing" 71 inside 50s and was pleased his team made it an "arm wrestle" for three quarters,

"When you're in the position we were in you start to look for some signs that we're moving forward again," Goodwin said.

"And there were some signs that we're heading in the right direction in some areas.

"We changed a lot. The scoring will come, I'm confident of that. As our fundamentals improve with ball in hand and our connection will come.

"We're disappointed, there's no question about that, but where's the scoring gone? It'll come."

Goodwin conceded young key forward Sam Weideman wasn't "in super form" after another goalless night and that playing finals was "irrelevant" right now.

"At 1-5 we're looking at how we can improve as a club and as a team," he said.

More Stories

Show More
afl melbourne demons richmond simon goodwin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Strengthening koala corridors

    premium_icon Strengthening koala corridors

    News ACTIONS are being taken to strengthen koala populations on the Mid North Coast through work on green corridors in the area and you can play a role too.

    • 25th Apr 2019 11:45 AM
    Honouring the legacy, the service, the spirit

    premium_icon Honouring the legacy, the service, the spirit

    News Rolling coverage of Anzac Day services across the region.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Squadron marches on Coffs Harbour

    News 725 Squadron navy freedom of entry at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

    Life saving gift by local community trust

    Life saving gift by local community trust

    News Another amazing effort by the Pink Silks Trust