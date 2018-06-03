Menu
Police and emergency services are currently at the scene. File picture: Hamilton Fiona
Five pedestrians hit in CBD crash

by Cassie Zervos
3rd Jun 2018 8:00 PM

FIVE pedestrians, including a preschool-aged child, have been hit by a driver in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon.

Detective acting sergeant Mark Kelly said the driver ran a red light, and he is co-operating with police.

"The scene was chaotic but it was well managed by all emergency services," he said.

"The driver stopped immediately and is very co-operative.

"He's obviously in shock."

Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor and it cause was "accidental".

"There was no malice involved."

Police and emergency services are currently at the corner of William and La Trobe St.

It is believed two cars collided and one lost control hitting five pedestrians, including two children.

One adult has serious but non-life threatening injuries, a second adult and two children have minor injuries.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined but police are treating the crash as accidental.

