Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
Business

Melbourne cafe workers back paid $25k

14th Jun 2019 11:53 AM

MORE than two dozen workers at inner Melbourne cafes have been back paid almost $25,000 following inspections by workplace inspectors.

Cafe Touchwood Pty Ltd, trading as Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and Cafecino Enterprise Pty Ltd, trading as A Minor Place cafe in Brunswick, were found to have paid 26 workers unlawfully low rates.

The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.

Fair Work Inspectors found the companies each paid unlawfully low flat rates between January and April last year, with part-time employees at each cafe receiving about $20 per hour, and Cafe Touchwood casual employees receiving between $17 and $22 per hour.

Cindy Huynh, a director of both companies, and her husband, Duy Phuong Dang, a manager and shareholder of the Brunswick cafe, have signed up to court-enforceable undertakings and will be under scrutiny for three years.

More Stories

editors picks fair work pay theft underpayment

Top Stories

    Owner's 25-year bid to develop land thwarted again

    premium_icon Owner's 25-year bid to develop land thwarted again

    News "Surely someone can build on their own property, even in this country.”

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Don't mess with Mr Sutherland

    premium_icon Don't mess with Mr Sutherland

    News 73-year-old fires himself to a NSW Title.

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    News COFFS Harbour Can You Feel The Love (today)?