Meghan’s brother apologises, begs for invite

Meghan Markle is the subject of a letter written by her half-brother, who is pleading with her to forgive him and invite him to the royal wedding. Picture: AFP/Ben Birchall

THE Markle family really are the gift that keeps on giving.

Thomas Markle Jr, estranged brother of soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle, has penned another letter to his half-sister, this time apologising for his former letter and begging to be invited to the royal wedding.

Said former letter was written by the 51-year-old in April and was addressed to Prince Harry, who he implored to cancel the wedding because Meghan "is obviously not the right woman for you".

He told Prince Harry in the letter that marrying Meghan would be "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history".

Thomas Wayne Markle Jr – half brother of Meghan Markle.

Now, he's realised the error of his ways and is desperately scrambling to make amends in the hope of snagging a last-minute invite to the wedding of the year.

In the letter, published by InTouch, Markle writes, "Meg I know that I'm not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I'm sure you have read by now. But good, bad, or perfect, we're the only family that you have.

"I'm sorry for venting my frustrations about [how] he should call it off, but I was disappointed and confused about not getting invited ... I really only wish you the best.

Thomas Markle Jr has written to Meghan Markle begging she forgive and invite him to the royal wedding. Picture: InTouch Magazine

He tried to tug on Meghan's heartstrings (or emotionally manipulate her), by writing about the importance of having family at such an important event, especially a family that hasn't seen each other in so long. Because if she hasn't wanted to talk to you for the past 10 years, she'll definitely want to have a chinwag at her wedding!

"It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family. But it's not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family.

"We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day because that's what families do. Not to mention, how long it's been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice."

‘It's not too late’: Thomas Markle Jr pleads with Meghan Markle to remember the good times. Picture: InTouch Magazine

He finishes by reminiscing about the Meghan he knew before they grew "distant", writing, "I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you're still that person inside.

"So whatever you decide is OK with me, maybe I'll see you there, with all of us.

"It can still be a royal wedding family reunion."

At this point? We doubt it.

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle in April, 2018. Photo: AP/Matt Dunham

It'll take more than a hastily written letter to convince Meghan, who Thomas Jr and their other half-sibling Samantha Grant, have repeatedly slammed in the media out of resentment for not being invited.

Despite this, Meghan seems to be focusing on the wedding itself, with her mother Doria Radlan having arrived in London this week to help with last minute preparations.

Meghan will marry Prince Harry on May 19 in St George's Chapel. Thomas Markle Jr will very likely not be there.