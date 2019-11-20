Meghan tops power dresser list

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tops fashionistas list as most powerful dresser for 2019. Picture: Tim Rooke/Getty Images

Global fashion search platform Lyst has released its ranking of the top power dressers for 2019 and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has come out on top.

In the Year In Fashion, the website presented its findings after crunching data of 104 million online shoppers, laying bare the main trends for this year, which included fashion fads such as oversized blazers, a '90s resurgence, and a surge in streetwear inspired lewks.

But when it came to celebrities who captured the imaginations of fashionistas worldwide, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was placed in top position as the "most powerful" dresser for 2019, knocking social media and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner off the top spot.

Overall, Meghan's outfits inspired a 216 per cent increase in searches for similar garments.

Suddenly, belted shirt dresses were trending by 45 per cent - all because Meghan wore five such outfits during her Royal Tour of South Africa in October.

The Club Monaco dress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore on her South Africa tour sold out within 24 hours of being seen on social media. Picture: instagram.com/sussexroyal

The breezy blue and white patterned Club Monaco dress that Meghan wore to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu sold out in less than 24 hours following a 570 per cent spike in searches.

And a modest J.Crew skirt Meghan wore sparked a 102 per cent jump in searches for the brand.

While Meghan, 38, has worn her fair share of "power" suits for more formal occasions, the secret to her power - and popularity - in 2019 seems to lie in the effortlessly casual-yet-professional look she maintained during her Royal South Africa Tour in September and October.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry during their royal tour of South Africa. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex found the perfect fashion solution to travel, and post-partum comfort: the humble shirt dress. Picture: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

We can put her couture success this year down to her fondness for the convenience of simple, monochromatic shirt dresses.

Meghan, who was ranked third most powerfully dressed by Lyst last year, has captured the hearts and admiration of shoppers whose other interests such as sustainability and diversity dovetail with their fashion interests.

Kylie Jenner dropped to seventh place on this year's list whereas Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge failed to make the top ten.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex chose the convenience of shirt dresses numerous times on the tour. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan’s fashion choice paid off with Lyst website users placing her at top position of the site for 2019. Picture: Getty Images