Meghan wore a Judith and Charles tuxedo dress to see Hamilton
Celebrity

Meghan stuns in mini tuxedo dress

by Charlie Peel in London
30th Aug 2018 5:47 AM

PRINCE Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made a public appearance together in central London to attend a gala performance of the hit musical Hamilton.

Money raised from the special performance will go towards Harry's longtime charity Sentebale, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of young Africans affected by HIV.The glamorous newlyweds arrived at Victoria Palace Theatre, escorted by a police motorcade, just after 6.30pm local time for the show and were greeted by hundreds of adoring fans.

 

Harry wore a Navy suit and tie while his wife wore a £320 ($436) black Judith and Charles tuxedo dress, which was cut well above her knees and showed off her legs, and black high-heel shoes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the guests of honour at the play and were to meet with the crew behind the production and its stars.

Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Supplied
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Supplied

 

Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty
Meghan Markle in 2016. Picture: Getty

 

They were also expected to take to the stage themselves to urge the audience to contribute to the charity and its ideals.

"The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"Over the course of the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will meet

representatives from Sentebale and Hamilton, including members of the cast and crew.

"At the conclusion of the show both The Duke of Sussex and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show's book, music, and lyrics, will address the audience."

