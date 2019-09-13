Meghan slammed for ‘ghastly’ fashion launch
MEGHAN Markle has come under fire again after stepping out for her first official royal engagement alone since the birth of her and Prince Harry's son Archie.
The Duchess of Sussex launched a new clothing collection in aid of the charity, Smart Works.
But while some fans have been gushing that they "love" the range, others have been disappointed, with one calling it "ghastly" while another dubbed it "boring and shapeless".
The range, released in the UK on Friday (local time), is in partnership with the brand, Jigsaw, British department stores. John Lewis & Partners, and Marks & Spencer, and Meghan's fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo, and will be on sale for "at least two weeks".
Meghan, 38, wore jewellery from Princess Diana's collection, including earrings and a bracelet.
After launching the collection she commented: "I've got to get back to the baby - it's feeding time".
She was recently criticised for leaving Archie to fly to watch her best firend Serena Williams at the US Open final where she used another commerical jet to make the trip at the British taxpayer's expense.
Williams, while grateful she came, recently admitted she didn't know if she could have left her own daughter at home when she was that age.
Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue... while the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then - having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • "When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career." - The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women's return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today.
"Meghan is amazing," she said.
"Like literally flew across the seas just to support for a few hours with a newborn baby.
"She's the most positive, amazing person I know and everyone needs to know how amazing she is.
"I don't know if I could have done that with my daughter at that age, but she did it and that shows what kind of person she is."
She became a patron of the organisation in January and has been working on the collection - which includes a shirt, blazer, trousers, a dress and a bag - over the last few months.
For each item bought, another will be donated to the charity - which provides clothing, training and interview prep to help unemployed women, helping them get back into the workplace.
Is Meghan really 'empowering' women with this expensive yet cheap, ill-fitting clothing line or is she disentitling them? She really must pull the breaks on these 'pet projects' and compose herself.
But when the collection was released today, fans were divided, with hundreds voicing their mixed opinions online.
Many seemed to be disappointed with the range, labelling it "boring" and "underwhelming".
One person tweeted: "Shapeless, baggy, it's a no from me."
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • "Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the 'Together' cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we've demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of" - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel.
While another commented: "My gawd is this it? These clothes are ghastly."
"A couple of forgettable, underwhelming items," said another.
"I guess that makes them versatile? Does versatile also have to be boring AF?"
Another cruel user wrote: "To be seen on a sale rail near you, anytime soon!"
Many praised the Duchess, however, after one of the items - a leather tote bag from M&S - sold out in a matter of hours.
Fans called the royal "creative" and described the initiative as "brilliant and amazing" with others pointing out it was "for the benefit of the charity" and all for a good cause.
Leaving a review on one of the pieces - a £19.50 ($A35) crepe shift dress from M&S which was released early - one shopper wrote: "I love the fabric as I believe it will drape well and I like that the cut is generous in all the places that matter e.g. the hip and bottom area.
"I particularly love love love the detail around the neckline, it's pretty and bold and feminine all at once.
"Also love the versatility and choice of the different colour offerings. Black, Navy and Pink. Well done to the creative and design team."
Another wrote: "This dress is wonderful. Smart, comfortable and an excellent length.
"The sleeves aren't clear from the photo, but the cuff may be worn up or down.
"I love a three quarter sleeve. The front opening, because it is an over the head garment, was rather more décolleté than I expected from the photo.
"This garment is versatile and well cut. Hoping to get another in a different colour."
The Duchess visited the charity at the start of the year and became inspired after noticing that Smart Works' clothing donations often lacked the right sizes and choices.
"When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," she wrote, while guest-editing Vogue.
"Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.
A couple of forgettable, underwhelming items. I guess that makes them versatile? Does versatile also have to be boring af?
shapeless, baggy, it's a no from me.
The capsule collection is just a few pieces from different designers that are promised brand marketing in exchange for the collection and is their most basic pieces. Being on sale for a limited time means limited pieces so she can claim she sells out products. Just empty hype.
My gawd is this it? These clothes are ghastly.
