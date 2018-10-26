Meghan dazzles in Diana’s jewels

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on October 25, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on October 25, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

SHE'S worn the Queen's earrings and a diamond bracelet from Prince Charles already during the royal tour, and the Duchess of Sussex has dipped into the collection of family jewels once again.

Only this time it's all the more special because it's her late mother-in-law's jewellery she's decided to show off during the royal couple's first official engagement in Tonga tonight.

After a minor fashion faux pas on arrival, Meghan more than redeemed herself in the style stakes during an evening reception and dinner at Tonga's Royal Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attending a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Picture: Paul Edwards/AP

Wearing a floor-length, white gown with silver beaded embellishments by evening wear label Theia and carrying a Givenchy purse, Meghan topped off the look with a ring from Diana's collection.

Though the exact piece is yet to be confirmed, it looks in early photos like Meghan is wearing the same aquamarine ring she was gifted by Prince Harry and wore to the couple's wedding reception.

Meghan wore a dress by Theia and a ring from Diana’s collection. Picture: Paul Edwards/AP

Meghan wore an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which belonged to Diana to the couple’s wedding reception. Picture: Steve Parsons/Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing the aquamarine ring Prince Harry has given to Meghan.

Earlier, stepping off the plane in Tonga, Meghan suffered a rare fashion faux pas.

Peeping out from the hemline of her customised red gown was a white tag that clearly should have been removed.

Aside from the minor fashion faux pas, the Duchess was glowing in the bold red dress by British label Self Portrait ($628). It appeared to have been customised, with the off-the-rack version almost floor length.

It’s hard to keep your hair in place when you get off a plane. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Earlier today in Fiji she wore a crepe sheath dress by Jason Wu in peacock teal.

You too would be this serene if you didn’t have to cook or clean ever again. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you have your eye on it for yourself you may want to have a good hard think about that. It's currently retailing for $US1695 ($A2400).

It must be nice to have red carpet permanently shielding you from high-heel pain. Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Meghan accessorised with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in navy suede ($934). Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Her black clutch that you can see on her lap above is the D-Bee leather clutch from Dior ($1,070).

Everyone on Twitter is scrambling to work out where those rather excellent earrings came from. More as it comes to hand. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

Designer Jason Wu is a Taiwanese and Canadian artist and fashion designer based in New York City.

It's not the first Jason Wu dress the Duchess has worn on this royal tour.

She wore a black sheath at a private reception in Sydney late last week.

Meghan's gold bangles and striking earrings are apparently by Pippa Small, an ethical jewellery designer from London.

She's wearing the "Omeen" and "Oshna" bangles ($291 and $209).

The earrings are the brand's "Peepal Leaf" earrings … and the leaf has some interesting symbolism.

Meghan is wearing earrings from @pippasmall (thanks @TheRoyalsAndI for help with this one!) pic.twitter.com/Hu9BjvJdo2 — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) October 25, 2018

According to the Pippa Small Facebook page, "the sacred Peepal tree - honoured for its medicinal properties, is the tree under which the Buddha gained enlightenment. Its beautiful heart shaped leaves are also fertility symbols."

So you see, the earrings perfectly matched the growing bump under her Jason Wu dress. That is next-level accessorising.

In other Meghan Markle accessory news (!), some eagle-eyed royalists have done some fancy detective work and have identified the sparkly Cartier diamond tennis bracelet on Meghan's wrist as her wedding gift from Prince Charles.

(We are unsure why it's called a tennis bracelet. Because frankly there is no way you should be wearing something this valuable while playing sports.)

The Duchess first wore the bracelet on the royal tour in Suva with her white Zimmermann dress:

The guy behind her seems to be trying to take a closer look at said bracelet. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

Check out that nice piece of bling.

She then wore it again later that night with her caped Safiyaa gown for the state dinner:

Toasting with sparkling water instead of champagne. Rough. Picture: Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP

The 18-carat white gold bracelet is "set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 4.68 carats."

It's reportedly worth around $US28,300 ($A40,000). Which makes it a very generous wedding gift indeed.