Incredible story behind Meghan’s QLD jeans

MANY women will tell you that a good pair of jeans is fashion's holy grail.

So it's little wonder that the super flattering pair that Meghan Markle just wore by ethical Australian designer Outland Denim has women around the world reaching for their credit cards.

Here come the good jeans/genes.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the brand's high-rise Harriet jean in black ($199.90). Within hours, many sizes were completely sold out online, but they are available for pre-order.

But while all those purchasers of the super flattering jeans were busy scrambling to copy Meghan's royal style, they probably didn't notice they've also made a difference to the lives of vulnerable young girls in Cambodia.

The incredible story behind Outland Denim means the Aussie labels jeans are one of those purchases you never have to feel guilty about.

The label was started when Gold Coast founder James Bartle had a "fortuitous encounter" with an anti-trafficking group and travelled to Asia to see how human traffickers prey on young girls and lure them into the sex industry.

The label’s values align with Meghan’s work in women’s justice and empowerment. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Harriet jeans by Outland Denim have sold out in most sizes.

Built around ethical manufacturing in Cambodia, the label now employs about 45 seamstresses, and communications director Erica Bartle said the boost in sales prompted by the Meghan Effect could mean offering even more opportunities to vulnerable young women.

"We have been in development with our brand since 2011 perfecting our seamstresses' skills and honing our business model to ensure that it actually created genuine social change," Mr Bartle said.

"We've proven that it does - that our jeans can pull people out of poverty and put them on a completely different life path than the one they were dealt. That is what it is all about for us."

After the Duchess stepped out wearing the jeans, the Outland Denim website saw a 1000 per cent spike in traffic.

Gold Coast founder of Outland Denim James Bartle, whose ethical jeans help vulnerable girls and have also worked their way into the royal wardrobe. Picture: James Croucher

"To have Meghan wear our jeans really just takes our brand to the next level, both in a fashion sense but also in the eyes of the public we become a known quantity. The Meghan affect is quite remarkable," Mr Bartle said.

"And given her work in the area of women's justice and empowerment, the alignment with her on that ethical level is just perfect. Not to mention that she looks amazing in our Harriet jeans, even while pregnant!"

Meghan and Harry were greeted by a swarm of highly excitable children when they touched down in Dubbo today.

For her regional jaunt, Meghan eschewed her designer frocks for a more pared-back look.

She completed her pony club chic look with a Maison Kitsuné shirt ($287), J.Crew 'sadie' suede ankle boots ($250) and the $203 'Boss' oversized blazer by Serena Williams Collection

(Serena Williams is a friend of Meghan's and attended her wedding to Prince Harry).

Isn’t it fun how we’re not paying a single bit of attention to what Harry is wearing.

That is actually a damn fine blazer. Well done Serena Williams.

She accessorised with a pair of Natalie Marie diamond sun stud earrings and a necklace also by the Aussie jewellery designer.

And in other fashion news, proving that Australians are happy to bet on pretty much anything, Sportsbet have opened betting on which designer Meghan will wear to the opening of the Invictus Games.

Australian designers dominate the market, with Camilla and Marc the $3.00 favourite. To wear another Karen Gee creation rates as a $5.00 chance, with Scanlan Theodore ($7.50) and Zimmermann ($8.00) rounding out the designers under double digits.